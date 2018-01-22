Malcom: Tottenham and Arsenal target to stay at Bordeaux, says Gus Poyet

Malcom has made more than 60 appearances for Bordeaux

Tottenham and Arsenal target Malcom is staying at Bordeaux, says their new manager Gus Poyet, who revealed it was a condition of him taking the job.

The 20-year-old Brazilian joined the Ligue 1 side from Corinthians in January 2016.

"I asked straight away if Malcom would be staying or not," said former Brighton and Sunderland manager Poyet, who was appointed on Saturday.

"They said yes. I said: 'OK, now we can continue the discussion.'"

Bordeaux club president Stephane Martin added: "It has been said and said again: He will not be leaving.

"He has said he wants to play in the Premier League one day. That is normal. What player wouldn't want to play in England?

"There is no problem with Malcom."