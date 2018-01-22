Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss apologises after reacting to fan at Swansea

Liverpool's defeat was their first since the 4-1 loss at Tottenham in October

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has apologised for getting drawn into an argument with a supporter following his side's defeat at Swansea on Monday.

The German admitted that he reacted to comments made to him by the fan near the dugout after his side's 18-game unbeaten run came to an end in Wales.

"He was shouting at me all the time. Sorry, I reacted one time," said Klopp.

"I remind myself I am a human being and not a professional manager who takes that all the time."

He added: "At one point, I said 'please'. He felt quite good because nobody can do anything. He is in a good position. I'm sure I'm not the first manager."

Liverpool beat leaders Manchester City last weekend, but were poor during Monday's loss to the league's bottom club.

The Reds spurned a number of chances, with Roberto Firmino hitting the post in injury time.

"I am more frustrated about the performance than the result," added Klopp, whose side remain fourth, three points behind third-placed Chelsea.

"We were just not good enough, especially in the first half. We didn't play how we wanted to play.

"We gave them the opportunity to score and then we did exactly what Swansea wanted.

"They didn't need to play, they needed to fight and we did exactly what they wanted and their confidence grew.

"Swansea knew that to win today they needed our help and unfortunately we gave it to them."