La Liga: Spanish union hits out at Saudi Arabia player loan deal

Spain's footballers' union say a deal which has seen nine players from Saudi Arabia join Spanish clubs on loan sacrifices "the essence of this sport".

On Sunday, six first and second division teams signed nine players on loan from teams in Saudi Arabia.

"This new business model prioritises the economic aspect over the sporting one," said Spain's footballers' union (AFE).

La Liga sides Villarreal, Levante and Leganes have signed one player each.

The deal is between the General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Arabian Football federation and La Liga.

Villarreal have signed Salmam Al Dawsari, 26, from Al Hilal, while 23-year-old Fahad Al Muwallad has joined Levante from Al Ittihad. Leganes have also taken Yahia Al Shehri, 27, on loan from Al Nasr.

"This agreement impedes the development of young footballers and represents an obstacle to the opportunities for the youth academy, which isn't always accorded this type of opportunity," added the AFE.

Saudi Arabia will make their first World Cup appearance in 12 years in the summer in Group A alongside hosts Russia, Uruguay and Egypt.

"Football is the most popular sport in Saudi Arabia. Along with the Saudi football federation we are committed to give the youth the chance to achieve their objectives and play football at the highest level possible," said Turky Al Al Sheikh, chairman of the General Sport Authority of Saudi Arabia.