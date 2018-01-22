Harry Kane voted England men's player of the year after 'memorable' 2017

In 2017, Harry Kane beat Alan Shearer's club record - set in 1995 - for Premier League goals in a calendar year

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been voted England men's player of the year for 2017.

The 24-year-old, who scored seven times in six international appearances last year, received 75% of votes from members of the England Supporters Club.

"To be voted as England's best player of 2017 from such a talented squad is a real honour after what was a memorable year for me personally," said Kane.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was voted Under-21 player of the year.

Among Kane's international goals was the winner in October's 1-0 victory over Slovenia at Wembley, which clinched England's place at this year's World Cup in Russia.

His 56 goals in all competitions, including for England, made him the year's top scorer in Europe.

Pickford was a key member of Aidy Boothroyd's team that reached the semi-finals of the European Under-21 Championship last June and went on to make his senior debut in the goalless draw with Germany at Wembley in November.

"I felt I had a good year," he said. "I've put in a lot of hard work over the last few years, playing not just for the Under-21s, but also the international levels below."