Sheffield United v Aston Villa
Sheffield United have no new injury or suspension concerns.
Manager Chris Wilder is likely to make a number of changes from the side that beat Preston 1-0 in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.
Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce could give a debut to versatile England Under-21 international Axel Tuanzebe, who has joined on loan from Manchester United.
Centre-half Chris Samba is training after a month out with a hamstring injury but is not yet ready to return.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 46%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 26%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Sheffield United are winless in eight league games against Aston Villa (D3 L5) since a 2-0 win in the top flight in December 1991.
- Villa have not lost at Bramall Lane in the second tier since November 1969, when they were hammered 5-0.
- Since a run of 13 home wins in 14 league matches, Sheffield United have won just one of their past six (D2 L3).
- Steve Bruce has won all three of his matches at Bramall Lane as a visiting manager, with this the first since October 2006 in a League Cup tie with Birmingham City.
- Since finding the net with nine consecutive shots on target in the Championship at Bramall Lane, Leon Clarke has failed to score with any of his last four and is goalless in three home league games.
- Scott Hogan has scored four goals in his past three Championship games - he had scored once for Aston Villa in the Championship in 31 previous appearances before this run.