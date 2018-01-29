Sheffield United v Aston Villa

Clayton Donaldson has scored five goals for Sheffield United this season

Sheffield United have no new injury or suspension concerns.

Manager Chris Wilder is likely to make a number of changes from the side that beat Preston 1-0 in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce could give a debut to versatile England Under-21 international Axel Tuanzebe, who has joined on loan from Manchester United.

Centre-half Chris Samba is training after a month out with a hamstring injury but is not yet ready to return.

SAM's prediction Home win 46% Draw 28% Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

