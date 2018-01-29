Hull City v Leeds United
-
- From the section Championship
Hull City midfielder Kamil Grosicki could make his first start since Boxing Day after coming off the bench in the FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest.
The Tigers are outside the relegation zone on goal difference and have not won in the league since 9 December.
Leeds United are missing Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips, Eunan O'Kane and Samu Saiz through suspension.
Midfielder Adam Forshaw could make his debut after joining from Middlesbrough earlier this month.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 46%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 26%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Hull are unbeaten in four home league meetings with Leeds (W1 D3) since a 2-1 defeat in January 2007.
- Leeds have not done a league double over the Tigers since the 1989/90 campaign under Howard Wilkinson - the last season in which they won promotion to the top-flight.
- Hull City have failed to score in six of their last seven league games, only scoring against Fulham in their 2-2 draw with Fulham in December.
- This will be Nigel Adkins' fourth home league meeting with Leeds (W2 D0 L1 previously), all against different managers - Gary McAllister (August 2008), Simon Grayson (August 2011), Brian McDermott (September 2013) and Thomas Christiansen this time.
- Leeds United have been given a red card in each of their three games in all competitions, losing all three - indeed the Whites have received red cards in six games this season (W1 D0 L5).
- Hull have won five Championship games this season, all against sides beginning with B - in games against sides not beginning with B, they have collected 10 points from a possible 63 (P21 W0 D10 L11).