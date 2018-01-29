Hull City v Leeds United

Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen has scored 12 goals this season

Hull City midfielder Kamil Grosicki could make his first start since Boxing Day after coming off the bench in the FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest.

The Tigers are outside the relegation zone on goal difference and have not won in the league since 9 December.

Leeds United are missing Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips, Eunan O'Kane and Samu Saiz through suspension.

Midfielder Adam Forshaw could make his debut after joining from Middlesbrough earlier this month.

SAM's prediction Home win 46% Draw 28% Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts