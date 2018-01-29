Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday
Middlesbrough hope to have defender Daniel Ayala fit for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday, after he hurt his groin during the defeat by Brighton.
Striker Rudy Gestede is pushing for a recall having missed Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie because of a knock.
Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Boyd could make his first league start since August after scoring in the FA Cup win over Reading on Friday.
Atdhe Nuhiu scored twice in that game and will hope to retain his place.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 61%
|Draw 24%
|Away win 15%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough have won each of their past four matches against Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions.
- The Owls have lost eight of their past 10 away visits to Middlesbrough in all competitions (W1 D1), with their last win coming in August 2014 in the Championship.
- Middlesbrough have not lost three consecutive home league matches outside of the top-flight since September 2009.
- Tony Pulis has not faced Sheffield Wednesday since March 2008 - his Stoke side drew 1-1 at Hillsborough in a Championship fixture.
- Middlesbrough's failure to score in Pulis' first two home league games mean that Pulis has now seen his sides fail to score in eight of his last 12 home league games as a manager (P12 W1 D3 L8).
- Sheffield Wednesday have never drawn three consecutive away games goalless in all competitions in their entire history.