Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday

Daniel Ayala has scored three times in 20 Middlesbrough appearances this season

Middlesbrough hope to have defender Daniel Ayala fit for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday, after he hurt his groin during the defeat by Brighton.

Striker Rudy Gestede is pushing for a recall having missed Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie because of a knock.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Boyd could make his first league start since August after scoring in the FA Cup win over Reading on Friday.

Atdhe Nuhiu scored twice in that game and will hope to retain his place.

SAM's prediction Home win 61% Draw 24% Away win 15%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts