Championship
Birmingham19:45Sunderland
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium

Birmingham City v Sunderland

Birmingham City winger Jota
Jota was one of seven players brought in for Birmingham's FA Cup tie at Huddersfield on Saturday
Craig Gardner is expected to come back into Birmingham's starting line-up against relegation rivals Sunderland.

Jason Lowe, Carl Jenkinson and Jota are also all pushing for a starting place.

New signing Kazenga LuaLua will be included in the Sunderland squad for the first time at St Andrew's but is most likely to feature form the bench.

Didier Ndong serves the second game of his three-match ban after being sent off at Cardiff and Billy Jones will miss out through illness.

SAM's prediction
Home win 49%Draw 28%Away win 23%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Birmingham are unbeaten in seven home league matches (W4 D3) against Sunderland since a 1-0 defeat in September 1997.
  • This is the first Championship meeting between these sides at St Andrew's since February 2007, when DJ Campbell equalised for the Blues in the last minute in a 1-1 draw.
  • Birmingham have scored eight goals in 14 home league games this season; their worst ever record at this stage of a league season. In fact, only three teams have scored fewer after 14 home games in the English second tier.
  • Chris Coleman has won three of his past four trips to St Andrew's in all competitions (L1), though the most recent victory came in November 2008 as Coventry manager.
  • Sam Gallagher has scored four goals in his previous six Championship matches.
  • This will be Sunderland's fourth match against a side starting the day in the relegation zone this season - they are yet to lose any of the previous three (W1 D2); indeed, they are unbeaten in their last 25 second-tier matches against sides starting that day in the relegation zone (W20 D5) since losing 4-0 away at Reading in October 1997.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves29205451222965
2Derby28158544232153
3Cardiff28156740251551
4Bristol City29149642321051
5Aston Villa28148642251750
6Fulham29139749351448
7Sheff Utd281441042321046
8Middlesbrough281351038271144
9Leeds28134114033743
10Brentford29111084236643
11Preston28101263228442
12Ipswich29124134141040
13Norwich29117112933-440
14Nottm Forest28112153543-835
15Millwall28810103333034
16QPR2989123142-1133
17Sheff Wed28711103034-432
18Reading2878133036-629
19Barnsley2969142943-1427
20Bolton2868142646-2026
21Hull28510133945-625
22Sunderland28510133047-1725
23Birmingham2866161639-2324
24Burton2866162152-3124
