Millwall v Derby County
Millwall will check on centre-back Jason Shackell, who had a bout of food poisoning before Saturday's FA Cup game against Rochdale.
Forward Aiden O'Brien remains sidelined with an ankle injury.
Derby County have Joe Ledley available after a back injury, but fellow midfielder Bradley Johnson (also back) is out despite returning to training.
Goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell is out with a fractured finger, meaning Kelle Roos will be on the bench.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 38%
|Draw 29%
|Away win 33%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Millwall have conceded eight goals in their past two home league matches against Derby (1-5 defeat and 3-3 draw), as many as in their previous 14 games combined.
- The Rams haven't won both league matches in a season against Millwall since 1968-69, when they were managed by Brian Clough.
- Since losing to Burton at the start of November, Millwall have remained unbeaten at home in the following six league games (W3 D3).
- Derby have kept nine clean sheets in their last 12 Championship games - their previous nine clean sheets came over a period of 39 league matches.
- Matej Vydra has scored in each of his previous three Championship games against the Lions (three goals).
- Lions striker Steve Morison failed to score with his first 16 shots on target in the Championship this season but has found the net with each of his past two attempts on target.