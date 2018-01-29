Championship
Nottm Forest19:45Preston
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Preston North End

Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill
Jordan Hugill has scored 10 goals in 29 appearances this season
Nottingham Forest midfielder Liam Bridcutt will sit out the second match of his suspension.

Striker Daryl Murphy is back in training but not yet ready to return following a rib injury.

Preston boss Alex Neil is likely to make numerous changes having rotated his squad in the FA Cup defeat against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Striker Jordan Hugill came on against the Blades after a head injury and is pushing to start.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in seven home games against Preston in all competitions (W4 D3) since a 1-0 defeat in October 2003.
  • The Lilywhites have kept one clean sheet in their past 14 league matches against Forest.
  • Aitor Karanka and Alex Neil have not faced each other since the 2015 Championship play-off final, when Neil's Norwich side beat Karanka's Middlesbrough at Wembley to reach the Premier League.
  • Preston are currently enjoying their longest away unbeaten run in the Championship (six games) since August 2009, when they went seven without defeat.
  • Nottingham Forest have not drawn a home match in all competitions since April 2017, a run of 20 matches (12 wins, 8 defeats).
  • Karanka has not seen one of his sides conceded more than once in a home Championship match (including play-offs) since August 2014 - in 46 games since, just 18 goals have been conceded under his management.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves29205451222965
2Derby28158544232153
3Cardiff28156740251551
4Bristol City29149642321051
5Aston Villa28148642251750
6Fulham29139749351448
7Sheff Utd281441042321046
8Middlesbrough281351038271144
9Leeds28134114033743
10Brentford29111084236643
11Preston28101263228442
12Ipswich29124134141040
13Norwich29117112933-440
14Nottm Forest28112153543-835
15Millwall28810103333034
16QPR2989123142-1133
17Sheff Wed28711103034-432
18Reading2878133036-629
19Barnsley2969142943-1427
20Bolton2868142646-2026
21Hull28510133945-625
22Sunderland28510133047-1725
23Birmingham2866161639-2324
24Burton2866162152-3124
