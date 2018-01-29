Nottingham Forest v Preston North End
Nottingham Forest midfielder Liam Bridcutt will sit out the second match of his suspension.
Striker Daryl Murphy is back in training but not yet ready to return following a rib injury.
Preston boss Alex Neil is likely to make numerous changes having rotated his squad in the FA Cup defeat against Sheffield United on Saturday.
Striker Jordan Hugill came on against the Blades after a head injury and is pushing to start.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 40%
|Draw 29%
|Away win 31%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in seven home games against Preston in all competitions (W4 D3) since a 1-0 defeat in October 2003.
- The Lilywhites have kept one clean sheet in their past 14 league matches against Forest.
- Aitor Karanka and Alex Neil have not faced each other since the 2015 Championship play-off final, when Neil's Norwich side beat Karanka's Middlesbrough at Wembley to reach the Premier League.
- Preston are currently enjoying their longest away unbeaten run in the Championship (six games) since August 2009, when they went seven without defeat.
- Nottingham Forest have not drawn a home match in all competitions since April 2017, a run of 20 matches (12 wins, 8 defeats).
- Karanka has not seen one of his sides conceded more than once in a home Championship match (including play-offs) since August 2014 - in 46 games since, just 18 goals have been conceded under his management.