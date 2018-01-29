Huddersfield Town v Liverpool

David Wagner's Huddersfield are aiming to avoid successive home league defeats

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield midfielder Danny Williams was substituted with a dead leg in the FA Cup draw against Birmingham and his fitness will be assessed.

Terence Kongolo is expected to overcome a minor problem.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could start, having played half an hour in Saturday's FA Cup defeat by West Brom after four weeks out with a hamstring problem.

Ragnar Klavan and Adam Lallana have not recovered from muscle injuries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "The very good friends reunited theme will have to wait until after the match for David Wagner and Jurgen Klopp. Talk of teammates, best men and godfathers offers the fixture a colourful backdrop but the harsh reality is that both managers desperately need the points.

"I watched Liverpool go out of the FA Cup on Saturday, following on from their defeat at Swansea, in a lacklustre manner - with defending that is still leaving many, Klopp included, scratching their heads.

"They have to maintain their Champions League push with a more solid performance in West Yorkshire.

"Huddersfield's romantic start to their first ever Premier League season seems a distant memory. They will kick-off just two points above the relegation zone and six games without a win; it's a huge week that ends with a trip to Old Trafford."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "Liverpool have lost two games in a row. They look vulnerable at the minute.

"Does it mean we will be successful? No. Does it mean we have a chance? Absolutely.

"We have in every game, especially here at the John Smith's Stadium, and if there's a chance we will be there to grab it with both hands."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "Yes, it is right we didn't play well at Swansea but a few days before we played fantastic against Man City.

"It is how football is, how life is. Two weeks ago we had an 18-game unbeaten run and then you lose twice and everything feels different.

"We have to get immediately back on the winning track and we need results to reach our targets, we know that, but the solution is not out there in the transfer market in this moment."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Huddersfield host Liverpool in the top flight for the first time in 46 years.

The Terriers are winless in 11 meetings in all competitions since a 1-0 home victory in Division Two in 1959 (D3, L8).

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield could lose their opening four league matches of a calendar year for the first time since 1988.

They have equalled their longest Premier League winless run of six matches, and could also equal their longest losing streak of four.

They could lose successive top-flight home games for the first time since a run of three defeats in a row in 1971-72.

The Terriers have conceded 30 second-half goals in the Premier League this season, the most in the division.

They could become just the second promoted club to win home Premier League games against Liverpool and Manchester United in the same season, after Portsmouth in 2003-04.

Tom Ince will celebrate his 26th birthday on the day of this match. He began his senior career at Liverpool but made only one competitive appearance.

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp could lose consecutive league fixtures as a Liverpool manager for the first time.

Liverpool have not suffered successive league defeats since September 2015.

Klopp and David Wagner were team-mates at Mainz. Wagner went on to take charge of Borussia Dortmund's reserve side when Klopp was head coach of the first team.

Mo Salah has 18 Premier League goals in 24 games. The fewest games needed by any player to register 20 Premier League goals for Liverpool was 27, achieved by Fernando Torres and Daniel Sturridge.

Virgil van Dijk has made 12 Premier League starts this season, for Southampton and Liverpool, but his team has kept only one clean sheet.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-2 Probability of draw: 16% Probability of home win: 9% Probability of away win: 75%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.