Swansea City v Arsenal

TEAM NEWS

Swansea midfielder Renato Sanches is a fitness doubt with a hamstring injury suffered at Notts County.

Lukasz Fabianski, Sam Clucas and Jordan Ayew are among several players expected to be recalled after being rested for that FA Cup tie.

Arsenal are likely to give a debut to Henrikh Mkhitaryan following his move from Manchester United last week.

Oliver Giroud has overcome a hamstring injury and could be involved but Danny Welbeck and Santi Cazorla remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Alistair Mann: "As a consequence of the Carlos Carvalhal factor, this game has become a very difficult one to predict.

"Since his appointment, Swansea have lost just one of his seven games at the helm, with both confidence and self-belief now significantly improved. Seven points from his four league games in charge has ensured the division's basement club are within a victory of escaping the bottom three.

"Arsenal's inconsistencies are well documented - they're yet to win an away game in 2018 - with defeats at Nottingham Forest and aBournemouth demonstrating their vulnerability.

"The hosts will therefore fancy their chances of securing another win to further build on the platform their Portuguese boss has impressively laid."

Twitter: @alistairmann01

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal on potential transfers: "We need players to try and improve the team. If we don't get players I do believe we can stay in the Premier. If we do get in players I will believe.

"It is not the case that I don't think we need players or want players. I want to make this very clear as they are very different things. I want players, but if I don't get players I still believe we will stay up.

"It will be harder but let's see. We have not brought in any players but we have lost just once in seven games and against good teams."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Swansea have won five of their 13 Premier League matches against Arsenal - only Chelsea and Manchester United, both with seven, have fared better against the Gunners during this period.

However, Swansea have lost four of the last five league meetings, including each of the last three.

Swansea City

Swansea have won three and lost only one of seven games in all competitions under new boss Carlos Carvalhal.

They have seven points from four league games under Carvalhal, two more than they had accrued in their previous 12 matches before his appointment.

The Swans have the division's worst home record, with three wins and 11 points from 12 games.

Carvahal's then-Sheffield Wednesday side beat Arsenal 3-0 at home in the League Cup in October 2015.

Arsenal

Arsenal have won just three and lost five of their 12 Premier League away games this season - taking just 13 points from a possible 36.

Arsene Wenger's side would be ninth in the league table based on away results only.

The Gunners could go five successive away matches without a win in all competitions for the first time since November to December 2012.

Arsenal have won 27 and lost only one of their last 34 league fixtures against bottom-of-the-table sides since a 4-3 loss at Blackburn in September 2011.

Alexandre Lacazette has scored only two goals in 12 away league appearances, with his last goal being in November's 3-1 defeat at Manchester City.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-1 Probability of draw: 21% Probability of home win: 14% Probability of away win: 65%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.