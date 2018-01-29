West Ham United v Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha scored a 97th-minute equaliser for Palace in October's reverse fixture to earn a 2-2 draw

TEAM NEWS

West Ham's new signing Joao Mario is set to feature for the injury-hit side.

Arthur Masuaku begins a six-game ban for spitting. while Pedro Obiang, Marko Arnautovic, Manuel Lanzini, Michail Antonio and Winston Reid headline a lengthy list of unavailable players.

Crystal Palace transfer window signings Erdal Rakip and Jaroslaw Jach are both available.

Mamadou Sakho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jeffrey Schlupp and Scott Dann are among the Palace players missing.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce "It's surely the most compelling top-flight relegation battle ever. Eleven clubs are in trouble. It's impossible to predict who'll go down.

"If it's decided by points plucked from rat-race rivals, then Palace have ground to make up. Only West Brom have gained fewer from feverish fights. Five of the Eagles' last eight six-pointers will come away. Games like this will decide their fate.

"It's the first of three successive six pointers for West Ham. Bad timing as they have 10 crucial players missing. Arthur Masuaku's disgusting behaviour and appropriate ban hasn't helped. Hammers purists will find it hard to forgive.

"Palace have had longer to prepare. They're favourites here."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham are unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches against Crystal Palace, winning three and drawing two.

Palace lost this fixture for the first time in five away league games last season.

West Ham United

The Hammers have gone five Premier League matches without defeat, winning two and drawing three.

They could remain unbeaten in their opening five top-flight matches of a calendar year for the first time since 1974.

West Ham's last six league games have produced 23 goals.

This fixture is West Ham's 200th Premier League London derby.

David Moyes has won six of his nine league matches as a manager against Roy Hodgson, including victories in all four home fixtures.

Crystal Palace

The Eagles have lost just three of their last 15 league games, with all of those defeats coming in London derbies; two against Arsenal and one versus Tottenham.

Palace's only victory in their nine most recent Premier League away London derbies came at Chelsea in April 2017.

The Eagles have lost back-to-back away matches in all competitions, having been unbeaten in the previous five on the road.

Roy Hodgson is winless in all 11 Premier League away London derbies as a manager, losing each of the last five.

Luka Milivojevic has scored in three successive Premier League away games - no Palace player has ever scored in four in a row.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 36% Probability of away win: 36%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.