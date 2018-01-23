Scottish Gossip: Michael O'Neill. SFA, Moussa Dembele, Rangers, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former international star Charlie Nicholas slams the SFA as "embarrassments" after Michael O'Neill snubs the Scotland job. (Sun)

Alex McLeish says he is ready to answer Scotland's call and return for a second spell as national manager. (Herald, subscription required)

Chief executive Stewart Regan will face a grilling from the SFA board next week as they demand answers over the failure to land Michael O'Neill.(Daily Mail)

Rangers have made a second bid of more than £500,000 for Hamilton midfielder Greg Docherty. (Daily Record)

Celtic have accepted Moussa Dembele is eyeing up a move away, admits assistant manager Chris Davies, who says there have been no firm bids for the striker. (Daily Record)

Crystal Palace have joined Bournemouth and Celtic in the hunt for Dundee defender Jack Hendry. (Sun)

Wigan Athletic are considering testing Rangers' resolve with a low offer for midfielder Jordan Rossiter, who moved to Ibrox from Liverpool in the summer of 2016. (Daily Record)

Captain Scott Brown believes Scotland friendlies in the summer will benefit the new national team boss but not Celtic's international players. (Daily Record)

A series of injuries has restricted Jordan Rossiter to just 10 starts for Rangers

Scott Brown is among the players liaising with PFA Scotland over the union's attempts to establish a legal framework for a statutory four-week summer break for footballers across the country. (Scotsman)

Hibs manager Neil Lennon wants to bring in a target man as he gets set to dump striker Anthony Stokes before the transfer window closes next week. (Sun)

Aberdeen defender Anthony O'Connor looks set to exit over the summer when his contract is up. (Sun)

Aberdeen cannot afford to be beaten a third time this season by Rangers on Wednesday if they want to maintain the reputation of being the second best side in Scotland, says former captain and manager Willie Miller. (Evening Express)

Former Partick Thistle and Hamilton full-back Ziggy Gordon says he has come back a far superior player after leaving Polish club Jagiellonia Białystok. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Katie Archibald will be one of the star attractions at the British Track Cycling Championships which begin in Manchester on Friday as the 23 year-old attempts to successfully defend the three titles that she won at last year's event. (Herald, subscription required)