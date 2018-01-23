Dan Micciche: MK Dons appoint ex-England youth coach as new manager

League One strugglers MK Dons have appointed former academy coach and England Under-16 manager Dan Micciche as their new boss.

It is the 38-year-old's first club managerial role as he replaces Robbie Neilson, who left the club on Saturday.

Ex-Bristol City boss Keith Millen will be Micciche's assistant, while Dean Lewington has been made player-coach.

"It's been a whirlwind 24 hours but we've got a lot of work to do now," Micciche told the club website.

More to follow.