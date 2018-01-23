Algeria's Taider moves from Bologna to MLS side Montreal

Algeria's Saphir Taider in action for his former club Bologna

Algeria international Saphir Taider has moved from his Italian club Bologna to Montreal Impact in North America's Major Soccer League (MLS).

The 25-year-old has agreed a three-year deal, including a two-year loan from the Serie A side.

There is also a further option to keep him in Canada until 2021.

Bologna chairman Joey Saputo, who is also the owner of Montreal Impact, described the Algerian as a "competitive" player.

"It's an excellent signing for our club because Saphir is both young and has a lot of experience on the European stage," Impact coach Remi Garde said.

Taider was born in France and played junior football for them but has since committed to the Algerian national side, winning 42 caps - two of which came at the 2014 World Cup.

He has spent most of his club career in Italy - with Bologna, Inter, Juventus and Sassuolo - and also had a brief period in England with Premier League side Southampton.