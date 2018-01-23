Checkatrade Trophy: Chelsea become first academy team to reach semi-finals

Chelsea are the first academy side to make the EFL Trophy last four, after Swansea were knocked out in last season's quarter-finals

Chelsea's under-21s reached the EFL Trophy semi-finals with victory over managerless League One side Oxford.

First-half goals from Harvey St. Clair and Daishawn Redan along with a second-half effort from Juan Castillo saw the hosts to a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

Shrewsbury also progressed, as Stefan Payne's goal after 16 seconds helped them beat League One rivals Oldham.

And League Two side Lincoln twice came from behind to upset League One promotion hopefuls Peterborough 4-2.

Harry Anderson's 90th-minute strike gave Danny Cowley's Imps the lead for the first time, before Matt Green scored deep in added time to secure a spot in the last four.

The three sides will discover their next opponents when the semi-final draw takes place on Thursday at 19:15 GMT.

They will be joined by either Yeovil or Fleetwood, who meet in the last of the quarter-final fixtures at Huish Park on 6 February.

Tuesday's quarter-final results

Chelsea U21 3-0 Oxford United

Lincoln City 4-2 Peterborough United

Shrewsbury Town 2-1 Oldham Athletic