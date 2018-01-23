Eastleigh: Club founder Derik Brooks dies aged 94

Derik Brooks helped move Eastleigh to their current Ten Acres ground in 1957

The founder of Eastleigh Football Club Derik Brooks has died, aged 94.

Brooks helped paved the way for the National League side to move to their current home ground in 1957 and founded the original Swaythling Athletic.

He remained involved in various roles with The Spitfires up until his death.

In a statement, the club confirmed it will be holding a tribute to Brooks before their next home National League game against Hartlepool on Saturday.