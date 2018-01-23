Daniel Sturridge: Inter Milan make loan move for Liverpool striker

Daniel Sturridge has played 14 games for Liverpool this season, scoring three times

Inter Milan have offered a significant but undisclosed loan fee for Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge.

The 28-year-old England striker has made only five starts for Jurgen Klopp's side this season and the Reds will now consider the offer.

The Serie A side would also pay his wages and discussions have also opened up towards a potential permanent transfer at the end of this season.

Spanish side Sevilla have been linked with a move but have not made an offer.

It means Sturridge's immediate future currently lies at either Liverpool or Inter and the player has yet to make a decision with the club happy for him to stay at Anfield.

Liverpool are in no rush to let him go as he would be fully expected to get game time with Klopp's side still involved in the pursuit of a top-four place in the Premier League, the Champions League - where they face Porto in the last 16 - and the FA Cup, with a fourth-round tie against West Brom at home on Saturday.

Roma have also been linked with a move for Sturridge should striker Edin Dzeko move to Chelsea but fellow Italian side Inter are currently the only club to show their intent by putting forward a firm proposal.