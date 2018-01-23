Hearts: Craig Levein has 'no regrets' about comments that sparked derby row

Hearts manager Craig Levein guided the club to the first win in 10 Edinburgh derbies with the 1-0 victory over Hibs

Hearts manager Craig Levein says he has "no regrets" about comments that Hibs boss Neil Lennon described as "disrespectful".

Following Hearts' 1-0 Scottish Cup win over their Edinburgh rivals, Levein said "natural order" had been restored.

Lennon then accused Levein of showing a "lack of humility" for his statement.

"Regrets? No, it was a good laugh, wasn't it?" Levein said. "I get on really well with Neil and it's done now."

Levein says he has not yet spoken to Lennon, but "will do at some point".

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon has lost only once in five Edinburgh derby matches

The Hearts manager is also keen to add more players to his squad, following the loan signings of Demetri Mitchell and Steven Naismith until the end of the season.

Hearts travel to Hamilton on Wednesday in the Premiership, and have been drawn to face either St Johnstone or Albion Rovers in the next round of the Scottish Cup.

"Rafa Grzelak has moved on and we are working on one or two others and that helps to provide wages for new players to come in," Levein said.

"I will have to wait and see. I can't tell you what will happen but I am preparing for a number of different things.

"We are trying to balance the squad out, and at least one more player would help."