Scotland: Stewart Regan to face SFA board questions on manager search

Scottish FA president Alan McRae (left) and chief executive Stewart Regan held discussions with Michael O'Neill

Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan is to face tough questions from some unhappy board members after the failure to secure Michael O'Neill as the next Scotland manager.

Regan, who led the search for Gordon Strachan's successor, will attend a meeting with SFA directors at Hampden next week.

O'Neill was the SFA's preferred candidate, but rejected their offer.

Regan will be asked to explain why the governing body failed to recruit him.

The SFA chief executive is currently in Switzerland for Wednesday's Nations League draw, but released a statement following O'Neill's decision to say that discussions had been "positive and cordial" and wishing O'Neill well.

Scotland have two friendly matches arranged in March, at home to Costa Rica on 23 March and away to Hungary four days later.

Former SFA chief executive Gordon Smith says if there is a managerial shortlist then it is straightforward to move on to the next target

Former SFA chief executive Gordon Smith believes it should be a straightforward task for the organisation to identify the man they want to become the new national manager, if they have a shortlist of candidates.

"If you have a list of people and the number one person says no then you say, 'ok, who was second on that list?' That's normally what happens," Smith said.

"The gradings could be done under different principles because the second candidate may be someone who doesn't cost any money as opposed to somebody who could be second best, but there may be compensation to pay."