Aaron Lennon: Burnley sign winger from Everton for undisclosed fee

Aaron Lennon made his England debut in 2006

Aaron Lennon says he has "still got a lot to offer" after completing his move to Burnley from Premier League rivals Everton for an undisclosed fee.

The winger, who has 21 England caps, was surplus to requirements after the £20m signing of Theo Walcott from Arsenal.

He joined the Toffees from Tottenham in 2015 and scored nine goals in 77 appearances.

"I am only 30 and I still want to play at the highest level," said Lennon.

Lennon has played 19 games this season, but the second half of the 2016-17 campaign was disrupted after he was detained by police in May under the Mental Health Act over concerns for his welfare.

He added: "Burnley was the club I wanted to come to and I can't wait to get started. I'm looking forward to playing here.

"The club is moving forward and I want to hopefully play a part in that to keep it going in that direction."

The Clarets are eighth in the table and travel to Newcastle in their next league game on 31 January.