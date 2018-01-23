Rangers: Derek McInnes should expect 'tasty' reception, says Graeme Murty

Rangers manager Graeme Murty is looking to steer his side to a third win over Aberdeen this season

Rangers manager Graeme Murty says Aberdeen counterpart Derek McInnes should expect a "tasty atmosphere" at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

The teams meet for the first time since McInnes rejected the chance to become Rangers manager.

Development squad head coach Murty has since been promoted to the manager's role until the end of the season.

"Derek made his position perfectly clear. We respect his position," Murty said.

"I don't think any Rangers-Aberdeen game needs any extra edge. There always seems to be something going on."

Rangers defeated Aberdeen twice in the space of four days under Murty before the Ibrox club made an official approach for McInnes.

The Pittodrie manager eventually elected to stay in his current role, while Rangers formalised and extended Murty's tenure as boss.

Jamie Murphy is one of four players who could make their Rangers debut against Aberdeen

Murty has since appointed Jimmy Nicholl as his assistant and signed Russell Martin, Sean Goss, Jamie Murphy and Jason Cummings on loan for the rest of the season. The deals for the latter two can be made permanent in the summer.

"Derek is staying at a good football club, with a good squad that he is putting together really well," Murty said.

"We have to respect them and respect what they are about but focus on what we're great at and hopefully take the positive energy from doing well against them twice into this game.

"The atmosphere will be tasty but they always are in these games."