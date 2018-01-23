Celtic and Rangers colts: Berwick, Elgin and Stenhousemuir consult fans over plan

Rangers and Celtic youths could be playing in Scotland's fourth tier next season

Three League Two clubs are to consult fans about a proposal to add Old Firm colt teams to Scotland's fourth tier.

Elgin City, Stenhousemuir and Berwick Rangers were responding to a two-year pilot project suggested by Celtic and Rangers.

Berwick have given a guarded welcome to the proposal, which could be introduced as a two-year trial from next season.

"The board would welcome any discussions to review and alter the current structure," they stated.

Celtic's Chris McCart and his youth development counterpart with Rangers, Craig Mulholland, are touring League Two clubs giving presentations about the proposal.

They claim that the concept of B teams playing in lower divisions helps the development of young players in countries like Spain, Norway and Netherlands.

The Scottish Professional Football League is likely to consider the issue this Spring and Berwick point out that it "will need a substantial majority of the 42 clubs to vote in favour", although "we understand that other Premier League clubs are supportive of the proposal, as are the Scottish FA".

"It is intended that the pilot project would run alongside other proposals for league reconstruction, a new reserve league, and changes to the system of loans," they said in a website statement.

"It is clear that many fans would welcome a change from the current 10-team division and seeing the same opposition on at least four occasions."

Celtic and Rangers would play all their matches away from home and guarantee the purchase of 250 tickets per match at £10 per head, which would generate £15,000 of income for the other 10 clubs.

Old Firm colt teams have been playing in the Scottish Challenge Cup

The Old Firm argue that additional income would be generated by hospitality, sponsoring and increased media interest and fan excitement.

"When put in the context of recent seasons, where the club has declared losses of £81,000 and £89,000, and another substantial loss likely for 2017/18, the directors must look to the financial security of the club outwith the rewards associated with a Scottish Cup run," Berwick stated.

"As it stands, League Two attracts only 2% of the cumulative wealth of the Scottish game and, in future, we must hope for a restructure of financial distribution, as well as league reconstruction."

With the colt sides playing away from home, the preferred option is to reduce the season from 36 to 33 games, with senior sides having one or two more home games and a minimum of four less away from home.

"This is an important consideration in increasing revenue from home fixtures, including hospitality and sponsorship, and decreasing travel costs to away fixtures," Berwick said.

"We also note that facing colt opposition on six occasions at Shielfield is not such an attractive option for fans."

Colt teams would not be permitted to win promotion, or be relegated, and Berwick stated: "It is a concern on the grounds of sporting integrity that, at the start of a season, some teams are not competing for the same rewards as others.

"However, we would accept that colt teams are likely to be comprised of young players aspiring to extended professional contracts or promotion to their first-team squad and, as such, would prove effective opposition regardless of their league position."

Berwick have urged their fans to contact them with their opinions, while Stenhousemuir and Elgin said they would be consulting their supporters groups before forming their view.