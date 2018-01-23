Chris Cadden: Motherwell 'won't let midfielder go on cheap' - Robinson

Chris Cadden has been a consistent performer for Motherwell, playing 25 games this season

Highly-rated Motherwell midfielder Chris Cadden will not be sold on the cheap, insists boss Stephen Robinson.

Aberdeen are reportedly weighing up a move for the Scotland Under-21 player, who still has 18 months left on his Fir Park contract.

"I am not surprised people are interested in Chris," Robinson said.

"He is a top talent and one of the best young players in Scotland, for me. But we have a valuation of him and have not been in touch with anybody yet."

Aberdeen sold Kenny McLean to Norwich on Monday with the midfielder loaned back to the Dons until the end of the season.

Motherwell rejected a £100,000 bid from Hearts for 21-year-old Cadden last summer and also reportedly rejected an offer of around £400,000 from Oxford United.

"He certainly won't be sold for anything under our valuation," Robinson continued.

"For a while I think people thought they could get our players on the cheap and that is not going to happen.

"The board are putting me under no pressure to sell players. We have already brought money into the club through the [League] Cup final and players' sales this year.

"We did brilliant business with Louis Moult [sold to Preston] with only a few months on his contract so I am under no pressure whatsoever to sell.

Motherwell sold top scorer Moult to Preston for a reported £500,000

"Chris Cadden is certainly not a boy who wants to leave this football club so it is not something I have to concern myself with at the moment."

Motherwell, fresh from Saturday's 2-0 Scottish Cup fourth-round win over Lanarkshire rivals Hamilton Academical, host Ross County in the Premiership on Wednesday.

The Staggies, who on Tuesday signed former Liverpool striker David Ngog until the end of the season, are bottom of the table and have failed to win their past 10 games - their last victory a 3-2 home win over Motherwell on 4 November.

"They aren't on a great run at the moment but neither were we until Saturday," Robinson added.

"We just have to concentrate on ourselves. If we play to the level we played at on Saturday, I am confident we can come out with a result.

"I am aware of David Ngog. Whether he plays or is fit enough to play, that remains to be seen, but we will make sure our side of things are right and let Ross County worry about themselves."