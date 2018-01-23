January transfer window crazy, says Dundee boss Neil McCann

Neil McCann watched his Dundee side draw with Inverness on Saturday

Dundee manager Neil McCann says his first January transfer window in the job has "not been enjoyable because it can be absolutely crazy".

Former Dens Park player McCann came in as interim boss late last season and took on the job on a formal basis in June.

"We are not in a position to pull the trigger too early because finances dictate that," he said.

"And we have so many games coming up that things can change."

McCann's side, who drew 2-2 with Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup on Saturday, resume their Premiership campaign at home to Hibernian on Wednesday evening.

So far in the current window Dundee have sent Scott Bain on loan to Hibernian and brought in another goalkeeper, Jeremy Malherbe.

Defender Jon Aurtenetxe has extended his initial short-term stay until the end of the season, while Shrewsbury Town forward A-Jay Leitch-Smith's loan spell will now run until the summer after he netted five goals for the Dark Blues prior to the winter break.

"If you get injuries you then have to change your focus," McCann explained.

"It gets busy towards the end of January. This is my first January and it's not been enjoyable because it can be absolutely crazy, the amount of players that are thrown your way.

"We are getting traction in terms of recruitment, which is good. We didn't have any in the summer.

"We had a build-up through the months of players that could become available, and we will be better-placed come the summer again."