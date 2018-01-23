Danny Rose: Mansfield's top scorer extends stay until end of 2019-20 season

Media playback is not supported on this device Mansfield's Rose scores stunning scissor-kick goal

Mansfield striker Danny Rose has signed a new deal, keeping him at Field Mill until the end of the 2019-20 season.

Rose, 24, is Mansfield's leading scorer this term with 13 goals in 29 games.

Stags boss Steve Evans said two offers for the player from "high-end" League One clubs had been rejected.

"I pointed it out to the Radford family that if Danny progressed as much as I thought he would, we should be securing him with a contract that keeps the wolves from the door," Evans said.

Rose's goals this season have helped Mansfield up to seventh in the League Two table, where they are just two points adrift of third-placed Accrington in the last automatic promotion spot.