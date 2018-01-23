Jaroslaw Jach: Crystal Palace sign Poland centre-back from Zagłebie Lubin

Jach (right) has won two caps for Poland

Crystal Palace have signed Poland centre-back Jaroslaw Jach from Polish club Zagłebie Lubin on a three-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old, 6ft 4in defender leaves Lubin after four-and-a-half seasons with the Ekstraklasa club.

He has made 20 appearances in all competitions this season and won his first international cap in November.

Jach is Palace's second signing of the transfer window, following the arrival of midfielder Erdal Rakip on Monday.

"This is a dream come true," said Jach. "The Premier League was the league I have followed since I was little and I always wanted to come and play here.

He added: "I know it is the club from south London and has an outstanding manager, Roy Hodgson, who led team England in the past. Every game is a sell-out which is one of the greatest things."

