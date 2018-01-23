Uefa considers imposing cap on agents' fees in bid for 'transparency'

Alexis Sanchez, Ederson and Philippe Coutinho
Premier League clubs have paid out large sums to agents in recent years

Uefa is considering imposing a cap on agents' fees following scrutiny of payments made to players' representatives.

It was found Premier League clubs paid £220m in agents' fees during the 2016-17 season - an increase of 38%.

Alexis Sanchez's agent, Fernando Felicevich, received a reported £15m in the Chile international's recent transfer to Manchester United.

Uefa will consider a cap in a bid to "introduce more transparency".

Last summer, Jorge Mendes - Cristiano Ronaldo's agent - took a £7m cut of the transfer fee Manchester City paid for goalkeeper Ederson.

Mino Raiola was reported to have received £23m from Paul Pogba's move from Juventus to Manchester United in 2016 while Kia Joorabchian is rumoured to have received a substantial amount after brokering Philippe Coutinho's recent move to Barcelona from Liverpool.

Uefa confirmed in a statement its Professional Football Strategy Group, which consists of key stakeholders in European football, had endorsed a strategy to "shape policy change... by potentially adding a cap on fees, introducing more transparency/accountability, and appropriate sanctions in case of infringement of the rules".

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport