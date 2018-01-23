Seamus Coleman: Everton right-back makes comeback 10 months after leg break

Seamus Coleman is yet to play this season for the senior team

Seamus Coleman has made his Everton return 10 months after having surgery on a double leg-break.

The Republic of Ireland full-back, 29, suffered tibia and fibula fractures in his right leg following a bad challenge from Wales' Neil Taylor in a World Cup qualifier on 24 March 2017.

Taylor was sent-off and later banned for the tackle.

Coleman, who only returned to training earlier this month, played 58 minutes for the Everton Under-23's on Tuesday.