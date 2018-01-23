Seamus Coleman: Everton right-back makes comeback 10 months after leg break
Seamus Coleman has made his Everton return 10 months after having surgery on a double leg-break.
The Republic of Ireland full-back, 29, suffered tibia and fibula fractures in his right leg following a bad challenge from Wales' Neil Taylor in a World Cup qualifier on 24 March 2017.
Taylor was sent-off and later banned for the tackle.
Coleman, who only returned to training earlier this month, played 58 minutes for the Everton Under-23's on Tuesday.