Thierry Henry denies he told Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal for Man Utd

Thierry Henry scored a record 228 goals for Arsenal

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has denied he told Alexis Sanchez to leave the Gunners and join Manchester United.

Sanchez, who joined United on Monday in a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, said he had spoken to the Frenchman.

"I remember today, a conversation I had with Henry, who changed club for the same reason and today is my turn," Sanchez wrote on Instagram.

Henry, who left for Barcelona in 2007, responded on Tuesday: "At no time did I tell Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal."

Responding to criticism, the Gunners' record goalscorer added in a tweet: "I had no idea he was going to sign for Man Utd until I saw it on the news like the rest of you."

Henry, 40, moved to the Nou Camp after eight seasons at Arsenal for £16.1m and went on to win two La Liga titles and the Champions League at the Catalan club.

Chile forward Sanchez, 29, who almost joined Manchester City last summer, has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at United worth £14m a year after tax.