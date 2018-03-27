St Johnstone v Hamilton Academical

St Johnstone have won both of this season's meetings with Hamilton

St Johnstone's Richard Foster is not yet ready to return following a hamstring problem but could be fit for Saturday.

David Wotherspoon misses Wednesday's match against Hamilton Academical with suspension, but defender Jason Kerr is available after his ban.

Hamilton have Ali Crawford and Darian MacKinnon in contention following knee injuries.

Defender Alex Gogic is out for the rest of the season.

St Johnstone have lost just one of their past nine Scottish Premiership games against Hamilton Academical, winning each of the past two.

Accies have failed to win on their past four top-flight trips to McDiarmid Park, their last win there coming in January 2015.

The Perth side have only won once in their past 11 home league games, conceding 22 goals during this run.

Hamilton have picked up seven points in their past three Premiership matches, more than they recorded in their previous nine games.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "The biggest plus for us over the international break is Richard.

"He's made unbelievable progress. Wednesday will probably be too early for him but he certainly should be involved come Aberdeen on Saturday.

"It's a big boost because we did fear initially that the earliest he'd be back would be bang on the end of the season.

"The rest of our casualties are making progress. At times this season we've had as many as eight first-teamers out injured and it's probably been the worst year I've experienced in terms of injuries since I've been here.

"We've dealt with it reasonably well but you always want as many players available so it's good news we're starting to get some back."

Hamilton Academical defender Shaun Want: "You want to be playing against the best and the best players.

"There is a wee bit of pressure. Every game is huge and we need to pick up the three points, but pressure is good in football.

"If you don't have that then you can be too relaxed and make mistakes. So it keeps me on my toes.

"We have picked up seven points from nine in the last three matches which was important for us.

"Every one of the games coming up is massive and hopefully I can help and we can keep getting the wins and get in the best possible position."