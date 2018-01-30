Ross County v Aberdeen

Aberdeen beat Ross County 2-1 when the sides last met in October

Owen Coyle must pick from an injury-hit squad ahead of Ross County's Scottish Premiership meeting with Aberdeen.

Chris Routis could miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury against Rangers, while Chris Tansey is unavailable to face his parent club.

Ryan Dow and Jim O'Brien (both ill) are doubts, while Jamie Lindsay and Sean Kelly remain longer-term absences and captain Andrew Davies misses out.

Ryan Christie is set to return to the Aberdeen squad.

The on-loan Celtic midfielder missed Saturday's win over Kilmarnock with a knee problem.

Striker Stevie May remains out, while Joe Lewis is set to undergo cruciate ligament surgery this week.

Match statistics

Aberdeen have won the last three fixtures between the teams by a single goal.

The Dons could reclaim second spot in the Premiership table from Rangers with a point - or better - in Dingwall.

County are on a 12-game winless run in all competitions - their last victory came against Motherwell on 4 November.

The Staggies have scored just nine goals in those 12 matches.

Indeed, Owen Coyle's side have won only twice at home in the Premiership this term.

Pre-match views

Ross County manager Owen Coyle: "I'm expecting to try and do some (business), that's for sure.

"It's happened a few times before that the transfer deadline has fallen on the night of a game and that's not ideal for anybody, but it happens.

"We are chasing a couple of players because we are decimated by injury and down to the bare bones."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "Tough game, regardless of where Ross County are in the league. I think through November and December, a few teams have hit bottom spot and it's Ross County's turn at the minute.

"But they're too good a team to be down there for too long. I'm pretty sure they'll start winning games before too long and they're capable of going on a run.

"We're well aware of their quality, we've just got to make sure the win they get and the bounce they go on from that win doesn't happen tomorrow night.

"Although we've got a good record against them, we've also dropped points up there at times when we've not been right. And also when teams are down there, they are fighting for their lives, every point is precious."