Stoke City v Watford

New Watford head coach Javi Gracia was most recently in charge of Russian side Rubin Kazan

TEAM NEWS

Stoke have no new injury concerns and may field the same side that won against Huddersfield in Paul Lambert's first match in charge.

New loan signing Konstantinos Stafylidis is in contention to make his debut but Glen Johnson and Jese Rodriguez remain out.

Watford have a raft of injury concerns, with Heurelho Gomes, Molla Wague, Tom Cleverley and Troy Deeney all doubts.

There could be a debut for Barcelona loanee Gerard Deulofeu.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: "Eight Premier League clubs have brought in new managers this season and the two most recent appointments will be in opposite dug-outs for this one.

"Javi Gracia lost his first game in English football as Watford went out of the FA Cup to Southampton at the weekend, but Paul Lambert couldn't have made a better start to life in charge of Stoke City.

"Victory over Huddersfield ended a four-game losing run and lifted Stoke out of the relegation zone. Now they're just three points behind opponents Watford, who sit in 10th place in the table - a clear indication of how tight things are this season."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Stoke City manager Paul Lambert on his transfer targets: "We have spoken about players and there are players we think can help us, but January is a really difficult month to bring the right type of people in.

"If we can get one or two in, then great.

"The league is so tight and every game is huge for us."

Watford head coach Javi Gracia on taking over a struggling club: "It is accepted in every country and every league and every team that managers and coaches are in danger.

"You are on fire, we say in Spanish - meaning there are many risks and you are in danger.

"I don't know how long it will take to get over my ideas to the players. We tried to improve against Southampton, but it is hard to give an exact time."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I'm probably more worried about Watford going down than Stoke, but that would change if the Hornets won this game. I do not see that happening, though.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford won their first Premier League meeting with Stoke in October 2015 but have lost the subsequent four.

Stoke could equal their longest top-flight winning streak against a single opponent of five games, last set against Blackburn Rovers in 2012.

There has never been a draw in the 11 top-flight meetings.

Stoke City

The Potters could win consecutive league matches for the first time since January 2017.

They are also attempting to keep back-to-back Premier League clean sheets for the first time since March last year.

Stoke have won a league-high 74% of their points in home games this season (17 out of 23).

They and Watford have conceded the most Premier League goals this season, letting in 50 and 44 respectively.

Peter Crouch is one goal away from becoming Stoke's all-time leading Premier League scorer. He is currently level with Jonathan Walters on 43 goals.

Watford

Watford have changed managers during a Premier League campaign for the first time. Graham Taylor, Adrian Boothroyd, Quique Flores and Walter Mazzarri all had 38 games in charge.

Javer Gracia could become the first Watford manager to win his maiden Premier League fixture

The Hornets have won only three of their past 16 Premier League fixtures (D2, L11).

They have lost 14 of their last 19 Premier League away matches, including the last five.

No team has used more players in the Premier League than Watford's 27 this season, level with Everton.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 44% Probability of away win: 29%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.