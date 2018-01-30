Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is unbeaten in his last three Premier League home games against teams managed by Jose Mourinho

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld, Christian Eriksen, Erik Lamela, Hugo Lloris, and Danny Rose are all back in contention.

However, Serge Aurier and Harry Winks are not yet ready to return after injury.

Manchester United are set to hand Alexis Sanchez his first Premier League start for the club.

The only members of United's squad ruled out with injury are Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Eric Bailly.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "Given their success in domestic cup competitions, it's a little surprising that this will be only the second meeting between Spurs and Manchester United at Wembley.

"Nine years ago, Ben Foster used his iPod to help Manchester United win a penalty shoot-out against Tottenham in the League Cup final, but that's the only previous encounter at the national stadium.

"Spurs may be on an eight-match unbeaten run in all competitions but Manchester United look the more solid of the two just now. Between them, David de Gea and Sergio Romero have kept six successive clean sheets whilst Mourinho's side have rattled off five wins on the spin.

"Having dropped points to both West Ham and Southampton recently, Spurs could do with a real statement result - and what would be better than beating Manchester United?"

Twitter: @Wilsonfooty

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho: "Spurs are one of the top teams in the country - not a title contender because they are too far away, but I say honestly they are a Champions League contender. They can reach that level.

"They have some of the best players in the country, a very good manager and are a very difficult opponent.

"It is a really big game. The difference between us and Spurs is seven or eight points, but the reality is they are a top team in terms of their quality and ambitions, and a team of our level, so it is a big match."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I don't think a draw is much good for both teams. Manchester United will still try to nick a goal, of course, but there is no way they will go there and look to completely dominate the game or even to try to open Spurs up.

They did the latter against Arsenal at the Emirates in December, and were able to hurt them on the break, but this Spurs team is set up very differently and I think the home side will win it.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v rock band Editors

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have lost 80 league matches to Manchester United, 11 more than against any other opponent.

United have only lost four of the last 33 top-flight meetings (W21, D8).

However, those four wins for Tottenham have come in the 11 most recent league encounters between the sides, including the last two at White Hart Lane.

Spurs last won three consecutive home league games against Manchester United between 1965 and 1966.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs have earned just three points in five games this season against Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United, which is fewer than any other current top-six side in these fixtures.

However, Tottenham have lost only one of their 31 league home fixtures since the beginning of last season.

They have gone 11 home matches without defeat in the league since losing to Chelsea in August, winning seven of their last nine games at Wembley.

Harry Kane has scored 99 goals in 139 Premier League appearances; only Alan Shearer (124) and Sergio Aguero (147) have reached a century of goals in fewer than 150 matches in the division.

Manchester United

United are unbeaten in eight league matches and have taken 16 points from their last six away games.

Jose Mourinho has won 12 matches against Spurs in all competitions, more than he has against any other opponent.

David de Gea has kept 14 clean sheets in the Premier League this season, the most by any goalkeeper in Europe's big five leagues.

Paul Pogba has not finished on the losing team in any of his last 36 Premier League appearances, dating back to October 2016.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 44% Probability of away win: 29%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.