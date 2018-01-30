Chelsea v Bournemouth

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has overcome the ankle injury that ruled him out of the last three games

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata remains out with a back injury, while Willian and David Luiz are also sidelined for Wednesday's visit of Bournemouth.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and midfielder Cesc Fabregas have returned to fitness and will be involved.

Bournemouth pair Joshua King and Junior Stanislas could both start, having been eased back into action since returning from hamstring injuries.

Jermain Defoe and Tyrone Mings will again miss out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Mark Scott: "Chelsea are on an impressive home run in the Premier League, having won seven in a row at Stamford Bridge before the goalless draw with Leicester a couple of weeks ago.

"Eden Hazard has been in fine form for them lately - and the Belgian has a good scoring record against Bournemouth as well.

"Eddie Howe believes his side will 'take great confidence' from their performance in the narrow League Cup quarter-final defeat at the Bridge last month, while their recent results and extra rest should give the Cherries cause for optimism too."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte: "I give my opinion to the club and then they try to do their best in the transfer market.

"I will be happy in both cases - if the club decides to add players, or [else] I am happy with these players.

"My only hope is to finish the transfer market very soon."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe on Conte: "In many ways he's revolutionised the Premier League.

"I've got a lot of time for him. If you look at a lot of teams now, they're playing five at the back, three at the back, that's down to Antonio, and the revolution he's brought to the Premier League.

"Tactically he's made the league more interesting, and it's been fascinating to see his work delivered on the pitch."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Eddie Howe's side are on a five-game unbeaten run in the league that includes their victory over Arsenal, but this is the most difficult game of that stretch of fixtures.

I am not sure what is happening at Chelsea and what it means for the long-term job prospects of manager Antonio Conte, but it does not seem to be affecting their form too much.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the first Premier League fixture between the sides in December 2015, but Chelsea have triumphed in the four subsequent meetings in the division.

Chelsea were also 2-1 winners at home in this season's League Cup quarter-final on 20 December, with Alvaro Morata scoring the decisive goal in stoppage time.

Chelsea

The Blues have won seven of their last eight home league matches, drawing the other game against Leicester on 13 January.

They are unbeaten in eight league games (W5, D3), their longest such run since March.

Chelsea could keep five consecutive Premier League clean sheets at Stamford Bridge for the first time in three years.

The only league goal they have conceded in their last seven home fixtures was scored by Newcastle's Dwight Gayle on 2 December.

Eden Hazard has scored in all four of Chelsea's Premier League wins against Bournemouth, amassing five goals in total.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have gone five league games without defeat since Christmas. They could go unbeaten in their opening four league fixtures of a calendar year for the first time since 2012, when they were in League One.

Their tally of nine points from five games is only surpassed by the current top five clubs.

The Cherries have gone 11 matches without a clean sheet since a 0-0 draw at Swansea on 25 November.

Bournemouth have beaten the reigning league champions in each of the previous two seasons: 1-0 at Chelsea in 2015-16 and 1-0 at home to Leicester City in 2016-17.

Ryan Fraser has scored three goals in his last three league appearances.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 14% Probability of home win: 79% Probability of away win: 7%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.