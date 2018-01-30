Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Steven Davis scored Southampton's goal in their 1-1 draw against Brighton in October's reverse fixture with Glenn Murray replying for the Seagulls

TEAM NEWS

Southampton new signing Guido Carrillo is set to make his Premier League debut after a brief substitute appearance in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Ryan Bertrand is nursing a hamstring injury and faces a fitness test.

Brighton are likely to include Argentine striker Leanardo Ulloa, who has rejoined the club on loan.

Record signing Jurgen Locadia is still out with a hamstring injury, whilst Jiri Skalak is doubtful after suffering an ankle problem in the FA Cup.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Roder: "This match is huge, with out-of-form teams Southampton and Brighton both needing an improvement in their Premier League form to move away from the relegation zone.

"Southampton are without a league victory since the end of November, whilst Brighton have won only one league game since they took three points at Swansea in early November.

"Glenn Murray's goal at the Liberty Stadium was Brighton's last in an away game, and one of only five they've managed on their travels all season.

"Both teams won in the FA Cup on Saturday and will hope that provides the boost they desperately need in their battle for Premier League survival."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino: "There are two important matches this week but we have to think about the first one. Even if we beat Brighton, there will still be lots to improve on in the future, we have to keep going and keep winning.

"Brighton are a good team; they have been working with the same manager for a long time and so have a very good understanding all over the field.

"This is the Premier League, every single game is tough."

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "They (Southampton) have a lot of offensive options, they play a very good brand of football and they have a lot of quality.

"It's a surprise they haven't won the number of games their quality allows them to, but that's the level of competition in this league. Looking at their performances, they've been very close in a lot of games.

"It makes it a very difficult game, particularly away from home. They'll be quite strong at home, so we have to be very guarded."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both these sides were in the top 12 the last time this south coast derby took place, in October, but they are both in a relegation battle now.

It ended all-square at the Amex Stadium but I fancy Saints to take the points this time.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the first top-flight meeting between the clubs at Southampton since they played out a goalless draw at The Dell in April 1983.

Rickie Lambert's hat-trick gave Southampton a 3-0 victory over Brighton in the most recent league encounter at St. Mary's Stadium, a Championship fixture in October 2011.

Southampton

Southampton are winless in 11 Premier League games, drawing six and losing five.

If they fail to beat Brighton they will equal their longest ever winless Premier League run, set between December 1994 and March 1995.

They have won only three of their last 18 home league matches and scored just 15 goals in those games.

Southampton have drawn all four of their league matches against the three promoted teams this season.

Saints have dropped a league-high nine points from leading positions in Premier League home fixtures.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have won only one and lost seven of their last 13 league fixtures, failing to score in nine of them.

The Seagulls could equal the club league record of seven consecutive away fixtures without a goal, set in 1934-35 and in 1956-57.

They have failed to score in each of the last six away matches in the league.

The next goal scored by the Seagulls will be their 200th in the top flight.

Leonardo Ulloa scored 26 goals in 58 appearances during his first spell at Brighton.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 25% Probability of home win: 56% Probability of away win: 19%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.