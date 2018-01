From the section

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes takes his team to Ibrox

There are four top flight matches on Wednesday, including a second versus third contest as Aberdeen visit Ibrox.

Read the previews for team news, statistics and manager quotes.

Wednesday

Dundee v Hibernian

Hamilton v Hearts

Motherwell v Ross County

Rangers v Aberdeen

Tuesday

Partick Thistle 1-2 Celtic: Match report & highlights