Greg Docherty: Rangers set to complete move for Hamilton midfielder

Hamilton's Greg Docherty has agreed terms with Rangers and is expected to complete his move to Ibrox on Thursday.

The 21-year-old midfielder was left out of Accies' squad for Wednesday's Premiership meeting with Hearts.

Rangers have been in talks with Hamilton throughout the transfer window, with a fee finally agreed for the player, who made his debut in December 2013.

Docherty has become a key player this season, with three goals in 25 games.

He becomes Rangers' fifth arrival of the window, after the loan signings of Russell Martin, Sean Goss, Jamie Murphy and Jason Cummings.

Docherty, who Hamilton manager Martin Canning rates as highly as fellow Accies youth graduates James McCarthy and James McArthur, could make his debut on Sunday, when Rangers travel to face Ross County.