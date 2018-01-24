Jason Shackell: Derby defender in talks to join Millwall on loan

The last game Jason Shackell (right) played for Derby came in the FA Cup against Leicester City in February 2017

Derby County defender Jason Shackell has had discussions about a loan move to Millwall for the rest of the season, reports BBC Radio Derby.

The 34-year-old, who has been out of favour since Gary Rowett was appointed boss in March 2017, had talks with Lions boss Neil Harris on Tuesday.

He has six months left on his contract and any loan deal is expected to be with a view to a permanent move.

Shackell joined the Rams for a second time in July 2015.

He has made 111 appearances during his two spells, but has not played for the first team since February 2017.

Derby are second in the Championship table, nine points behind leaders Wolves.

