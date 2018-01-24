Senegal's Diedhiou hopes Bristol City build on Cup experience

Famara Diedhiou of Bristol City helped the English Championship side reach the semi-final of the Carabao Cup.

Senegal and Bristol City striker, Famara Diedhiou, says the experience of playing against Premier League sides in the Carabao Cup will boost his club's quest for promotion to the top flight.

Diedhiou was part of the Bristol City side that narrowly lost to Manchester City in the semi-final on Tuesday night.

"The most important thing for every player is to play at the top level and that's what we will try to do," said Diedhiou.

"We are out of the Carabao Cup and we will now be fighting for promotion."

The championship side beat four Premier League teams - Watford, Crystal Palace, Stoke city and Manchester United - on their stellar run to the semi-finals.

"We played very good against Manchester City, a very good team with quality players. We lost but it's good for us because every time we play against big teams we learn," said Diedhiou.

The Senegalese has just returned from a three-month lay off with a knee injury, which has affected his progress at the Championship side.

Diedhiou signed for Bristol City for £5.3m from French top-flight club Angers last summer.

He has scored 5 goals in 11 appearances so far.