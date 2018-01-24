Wales boss Ryan Giggs excited to face Republic of Ireland and Denmark in Nations League

Ryan Giggs has taken over as Wales manager following Chris Coleman's departure

New Wales manager Ryan Giggs is "excited" to be facing the Republic of Ireland and Denmark in his first competitive games in charge.

The three teams were drawn in League B, Group 4 of the new Nations League.

The dates for the home and away fixtures will be announced later on Wednesday, but matches will commence on the weekend of 6-8 September 2018.

"I'm excited, the teams that we've been drawn against obviously we know well, especially the Republic," Giggs said.

The Republic ended Wales' chances of reaching the 2018 World Cup - a result that led to Chris Coleman stepping down as Wales boss - by winning 1-0 in Cardiff in their final pool game in October 2017.

"I think there will be plenty of motivation there for the players - it was a pretty disappointing night - but it's a new start, obviously a new coach and a new beginning," Giggs added.

Denmark in turn shattered the Republic's hopes by winning their two legged play-off 5-1 on aggregate to advance to this summer's finals in Russia.

The recent qualifying history between the three sides promises to add an extra edge to Group 4, in a competition that will largely replace friendly internationals and offers an extra route to qualify for future European Championship finals.

Osian Roberts (L) worked closely with ex-Wales manager Chris Coleman on the training ground

Giggs' first games in charge will be at the China Cup in March, where Wales will play the hosts and either Uruguay or Czech Republic.

By that time the former Manchester United winger should have his backroom staff in place, with goalkeeper coach Tony Roberts the first to be confirmed in post.

Roberts joined the Wales team under Coleman in August 2016, having previously been a goalkeeper coach at Swansea City and Arsenal.

Giggs also confirmed he met with with Osian Roberts, the Football Association of Wales technical director who was also Coleman's assistant with the senior team. and would hold further talks next week.

"There's no developments really in defined roles, but I'm a lot closer to where I was a couple of weeks ago," Giggs said.

"He [Roberts] has been in and around the set-up, his knowledge of Welsh players is second to none and it's whether we can develop that relationship to progress as a Welsh national team.

"It's about getting that balance of continuity but also bringing something new to the table, a freshness."