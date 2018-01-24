Paul Rooney: Colchester United sign Millwall defender

From the section

Colchester are without a win in five League Two games

League Two side Colchester have signed Millwall defender Paul Rooney on a deal until the end of the 2018-19 season for an undisclosed fee.

Rooney joined the Lions from League of Ireland side Bohemians in 2016, but never featured for the club.

The 20-year-old had a loan spell with National League club Torquay last season, making six appearances.

Colchester are 11th in the League Two table, five points outside the play-off places.

