Marios Ogboe: Hamilton sign former OFI Crete striker

Manager Martin Canning is making changes at Hamilton

Hamilton Academical have signed Marios Ogboe after the 23-year-old striker was released by OFI Crete.

Carshalton Athletic striker Mickel Miller and Stirling Albion defender George Stanger are also on trial.

Ogboe made four starts and six substitute appearances this season, scoring twice, for the side sitting third in the Greek second-tier.

The striker, who has Greek and Nigerian nationality, joined OFI, who sit third in their league, from Fostiras in 2016.

Ogboe will make his debut against Hearts in Wednesday's Scottish Premiership game, going straight into the starting line-up at New Douglas Park.

Mickel Miller (right) came through the youth ranks with Carshalton Athletic

The new signing comes as midfielder Greg Docherty is poised to be sold by Accies to Rangers, while centre-half Michael Devlin is being linked with a move to Preston North End.

Miller is a graduate of Jamie Vardy's V Academy and had a trial with Sheffield Wednesday last summer.

The 21-year-old Englishman has scored 18 league goals this season for Carshalton third in the Isthmian League South.

He played for Accies in a bounce game against Ayr United on Tuesday night along with 17-year-old Stanger.

Centre-half Stanger made his Stirling debut against Clyde in November.

The Scot was in Albion's starting line-up for the 1-1 League Two draw with the Bully Wee and has only made one more appearance since - as a substitute in a 4-3 defeat by Peterhead this month.