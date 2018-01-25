Ryan Giggs: FAW say new boss will decide where Wales play home games

Ryan Giggs on the ball for Wales at the Millennium Stadium in 2007 for a European Championship qualifier against San Marino, watched by a crowd of just 18,752

Ryan Giggs will have the final say on where Wales play home games.

Wales have played all their recent campaign home matches at Cardiff City Stadium, although Principality Stadium, where the Wales rugby team play, remains an option.

But Football Association of Wales chief executive Jonathan Ford said financial gain would not govern the decision, which will be made by new boss Giggs.

"We will always support our manager," Ford told BBC Sport Wales.

"We won't make decisions and we won't sell ourselves short on the principle that it will give us a little more money through ticket sales," he said.

Wales and Panama drew 1-1 in the latest international football game at Cardiff City Stadium, a friendly, in November, 2017

Wales were drawn against the Republic of Ireland and Denmark in Group B4 of the new Nations League competition.

Giggs' first competitive game is the same as predecessor Chris Coleman's final match, as Wales play Republic of Ireland on Thursday, 6 September in Cardiff.

Wales visit Denmark on Sunday, 9 September, with the trip to Dublin on Tuesday, 16 October before Wales host Denmark on Friday, 16 November.

Ford says Wales could also play a friendly in the summer, meaning a return to the 74,500 capacity Principality Stadium as soon as June.

Wales last played football at the national stadium against England in March 2011 in a Euro qualifier.

"We will ultimately make the right decision for football," added Ford.

"So we will take that game (Ireland) to wherever we have our own competitive advantage rather than give the advantage to another team.

"We have not had that conversation yet. We will have that conversation and make those decisions in due time."