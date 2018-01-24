Lazio 3-0 Udinese

Turkish side Fenerbahce paid Manchester United £4.25m for Nani in July 2015

Former Manchester United winger Nani scored as Lazio cemented a top-three spot in Serie A with victory over Udinese.

An own goal by Brazilian defender Samir set the Rome club on the way to a third straight league win.

Nani, making his first league start since joining on loan from Valencia in August, drilled home the second early in the second half.

Brazilian forward Felipe Anderson made it 3-0 in the closing stages.

Lazio trail leaders Napoli by eight points.

Nani, a Champions League winner with United in 2008, has scored three goals for Lazio - two from the substitutes' bench.