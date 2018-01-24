Paris Saint Germain 4-2 Guingamp
-
- From the section European Football
Holders Paris St-Germain overcame the absence of injured Neymar to reach the last 16 of the French Cup with victory over Guingamp.
Unai Emery's side were 2-0 up after 25 minutes, Adrien Rabiot breaking the deadlock before Lucas Deaux's own goal.
Marcus Thuram reduced the deficit from the penalty spot before Javier Pastore restored PSG's two-goal cushion.
Former QPR midfielder Yeni Ngbakoto made it 3-2 with another penalty only for Marquinhos to seal victory.
World-record signing Neymar was missing for the second successive game with a thigh injury.
Edinson Cavani did play but failed to get on the scoresheet, meaning he still requires one more goal to reach 157 and become PSG's all-time leading scorer.
Line-ups
PSG
- 1Trapp
- 2Meunier
- 5Marquinhos
- 3Kimpembe
- 4Berchiche IzetaBooked at 36mins
- 8DraxlerSubstituted forNkunkuat 78'minutes
- 6Lo CelsoBooked at 41mins
- 7Rabiot
- 11Di María
- 9Cavani
- 10Pastore
Substitutes
- 12Thiago Silva
- 13N'Soki
- 14Nkunku
- 15Georgen
- 16Kurzawa
- 17Lucas Moura
- 18Areola
Guingamp
- 1Johnsson
- 2Ikoko
- 4KerbratSubstituted forSorbonat 63'minutes
- 5Eboa Eboa
- 3Braga Rebocho
- 8Deaux
- 6Phiri
- 11CocoSubstituted forBriandat 74'minutes
- 7BlasSubstituted forSaliburat 80'minutes
- 10N'Gbakoto
- 9Thuram
Substitutes
- 12Briand
- 13Didot
- 14Salibur
- 15Sorbon
- 16Giresse
- 17Pereira
- 18Caillard
- Referee:
- Antony Gautier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away5
- Corners
- Home11
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14