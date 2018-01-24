Paris Saint Germain 4-2 Guingamp

French Coupe de France
Edinson Cavani still needs one more goal to become Paris St-German's all-time leading scorer
Holders Paris St-Germain overcame the absence of injured Neymar to reach the last 16 of the French Cup with victory over Guingamp.

Unai Emery's side were 2-0 up after 25 minutes, Adrien Rabiot breaking the deadlock before Lucas Deaux's own goal.

Marcus Thuram reduced the deficit from the penalty spot before Javier Pastore restored PSG's two-goal cushion.

Former QPR midfielder Yeni Ngbakoto made it 3-2 with another penalty only for Marquinhos to seal victory.

World-record signing Neymar was missing for the second successive game with a thigh injury.

Edinson Cavani did play but failed to get on the scoresheet, meaning he still requires one more goal to reach 157 and become PSG's all-time leading scorer.

Line-ups

PSG

  • 1Trapp
  • 2Meunier
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 4Berchiche IzetaBooked at 36mins
  • 8DraxlerSubstituted forNkunkuat 78'minutes
  • 6Lo CelsoBooked at 41mins
  • 7Rabiot
  • 11Di María
  • 9Cavani
  • 10Pastore

Substitutes

  • 12Thiago Silva
  • 13N'Soki
  • 14Nkunku
  • 15Georgen
  • 16Kurzawa
  • 17Lucas Moura
  • 18Areola

Guingamp

  • 1Johnsson
  • 2Ikoko
  • 4KerbratSubstituted forSorbonat 63'minutes
  • 5Eboa Eboa
  • 3Braga Rebocho
  • 8Deaux
  • 6Phiri
  • 11CocoSubstituted forBriandat 74'minutes
  • 7BlasSubstituted forSaliburat 80'minutes
  • 10N'Gbakoto
  • 9Thuram

Substitutes

  • 12Briand
  • 13Didot
  • 14Salibur
  • 15Sorbon
  • 16Giresse
  • 17Pereira
  • 18Caillard
Referee:
Antony Gautier

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamGuingamp
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home23
Away10
Shots on Target
Home11
Away5
Corners
Home11
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 24th January 2018

  • PSGParis Saint Germain4GuingampGuingamp2
  • BiesheimBiesheim2GrenobleGrenoble2
    Grenoble win 3-0 on penalties
  • MontpellierMontpellier4LorientLorient3
  • Saint-LôSaint-Lô1Les HerbiersLes Herbiers2
  • ToursTours0MetzMetz0
    Metz win 2-1 on penalties
  • TroyesTroyes1Saint-ÉtienneSaint-Étienne1
    Troyes win 4-3 on penalties
  • MonacoMonaco2LyonLyon3

