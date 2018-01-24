Bundesliga 2 game called off after Kaiserslautern boss Jeff Strasser is taken ill

From the section

Jeff Strasser played for Borussia Monchengladbach and Luxembourg as a defender

A Bundesliga 2 game between Darmstadt and Kaiserslautern was abandoned due to a "medical emergency" involving Kaiserslautern boss Jeff Strasser.

The two teams had played out a goalless first half when former Luxembourg defender Strasser, 43, was taken ill.

"We are all reminded on days like today that there are more important things than football," said Darmstadt president Rudiger Fritsch.

Kaiserslautern tweeted that Strasser had been taken to hospital.

Strasser has been in charge of Kaiserslautern since September.

He played for Kaiserslautern as a defender during his career.

His other former clubs include Borussia Monchengladbach and Metz.

Kaiserslautern are bottom of Bundesliga 2.