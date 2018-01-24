League Cup: Final to be staged at Windsor Park for first time since 2015

Cliftonville and Ballymena United will hope to be in the League Cup final on 17 February

The Northern Ireland League Cup final on Saturday 17 February is to be played at Windsor Park for the first time since 2015, with a 17:30 GMT kick-off.

The identity of the finalists is not yet known as both semi-finals have yet to be played, the ties having been postponed twice because of the weather.

Dungannon Swifts will play Crusaders at Stangmore Park on 30 January.

Seven days later holders Ballymena United will play Cliftonville in the second semi-final at the Showgrounds.

The last-four matches were originally scheduled to take place on Tuesday 12 December but were called off because of the wintry weather.

They were re-scheduled for Tuesday 16 January but again the freezing conditions and snow put pay to any chance of the games going ahead.

Cliftonville collected the trophy four years in a row from 2013 to 2016, while Ballymena won the competition for the first time last year by defeating Carrick Rangers in the final.

Crusaders are two-time winners, their last success coming in 2012, with Dungannon hoping to secure the silverware for the first time.

Seaview was selected as the venue for last year's decider, with Solitude having also played host to the showpiece occasion twice in recent seasons.

The Ballymena Showgrounds and Mourneview Park have also staged finals in recent years, while the 2010, 2013 and 2015 finals were all played at Windsor Park.