Scottish Gossip: Scotland manager, SFA, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

SFA chief executive Stewart Regan shoulders the blame for the failure to land Michael O'Neill as the new Scotland manager. (Daily Mail)

Celtic are privately furious with SFA chief executive Stewart Regan for jeopardising their Champions League qualifying hopes by signing Scotland up for friendlies against Peru and Mexico at the end of the season. (Daily Record)

Michael O'Neill angrily denies he had deliberately used the SFA targeting him to become the new Scotland manager to drive up the terms of a contract extension with Northern Ireland. (Herald, subscription required)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is under contract at Celtic until the summer of 2021

Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths insists he has no interest in leaving Celtic despite his recent struggles to earn a regular start. (Sun)

Hearts are closing in on a deal for 23-year-old winger Danny Amankwaa from Danish side Copenhagen. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hibs have asked Swiss club Grasshoppers Zurich to extend the trial of striker Florian Kamberi by another week as manager Neil Lennon attempts to solve his side's scoring problems. (Scotsman)

In-form striker Alfredo Morelos won't leave Rangers unless someone offers a barrowload of cash, says manager Graeme Murty. (Daily Record)

Rangers boss Graeme Murty reckons Wes Foderingham is the best goalkeeper in Scotland after a stunning display in last night's win against Aberdeen. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis was injured conceding a penalty at Ibrox

Aberdeen have confirmed goalkeeper Joe Lewis did not suffer a broken leg, as initially feared, in the 2-0 loss to Rangers. (Evening Express)

Falkirk full-back Tony Gallacher, 18, is set to make a £200,000 move to Liverpool after spending a week training with Jurgen Klopp's team. (Sun)

Fraserburgh chairman Finlay Noble says Rangers boss Graeme Murty is welcome to use his laptop to complete any deadline-day transfer deals when the teams meet next Wednesday in their rearranged Scottish Cup tie. (Sun)

Hearts and Hibs continue their "natural order" feud, with exchanges on the clubs' official Twitter accounts. (Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland can cope with high expectations in the Six Nations, says head coach Gregor Townsend. (Scotsman)

Wales head coach Warren Gatland says Scotland are Six Nations title contenders. (Herald, subscription required)